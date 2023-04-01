New Governors Series: Alex Otti, resilient technocrat who wrestled PDP to lead Abia





By Paul Mbagwu

Dr. Alex Otti is an economist, ex-banker, investor, philanthropist, and politician, who is currently the Governor-elect of Abia State in Nigeria.

The Labour Party (LP) candidate won the state’s governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, after defeating his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to the Returning Officer, Professor Nnenna Oti, the Labour Party candidate polled a total of 175,467 votes to beat his main challenger, Ahiwe of PDP, who garnered a total of 88,529 votes.

Otti’s emergence as the Governor-elect has been described as a big relief that would bring a new dawn to the state.

His triumph hailed by many as divinely inspired emerged from stiff opposition and obstacles mounted by the ruling party in a struggle he got into for the liberation of the state in 2015.

Otti first contested on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and was declared the winner before the judiciary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper