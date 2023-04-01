Pipeline Surveillance Contract: Don’t give attention to miscreants, Isoko Youths to FG





The Coalition of Isoko Youth Groups against the marginalization of Isoko Nation in the award of Pipeline Surveillance Contract in the Niger Delta Region has called on the Federal Government to turn blind eyes and deaf ears to miscreants and arrest those whose actions are supportive of violence in the Niger Delta region.

The group in a statement in Oleh signed by the conveners, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe and Mr. Karo Edor, stressed that no pipeline were destroyed, weekend, in Isoko Land as claimed by some unscrupulous elements in the media.

The group stressed that Isoko Youths have proved to be law-abiding Nigerians hence, they approached the Nigerian Senate to adjudge the issue of marginalisation of the Isoko ethnic nationality in the pipeline surveillance entanglement.

According to the conveners, “In a recent meeting with the department of state services, we were commended for employing lawful channels to address our grievances. We remain resolute on peaceful approaches to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper