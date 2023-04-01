Portable to face 6-count charges in Court — Police





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, has said that Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable will be facing at least a six-count charge when he appears at the court following his unruly conduct and incitement against police officers.

In a Twitter post, the FPRO explained why the police were slow to act against MC Oluomo, who threatened some electorates during the 2023 elections but were swift to pick Portable up.

The Force PRO while responding to a user, tweeted, “I am sure u are very awake as I have addressed MCs case, but portable has more than 6 count charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a policeman.

“He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Otta, who filed a petition to CP Ogun.

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper