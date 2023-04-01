Rep Abdulraheem joins race for Speaker





Rep. Abdulraheem Olawuyi (APC-Kwara) has joined the race for the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.

Olawuyi, who is representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, confirmed that he would officially declare his intention on April 4, in Abuja.

Olawuyi, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, said this in a statement he personally issued to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

The lawmaker said he has consulted widely on his intention to contest the position and expressed delight at the feedback.

Olawuyi, a third termer and ranking member in the House of Reps, said he believes he possesses the needed experience to make the office of the speaker better if elected by his colleagues.

He said other lawmakers, serving and newly elected members of the House of Reps would be in attendance at his official declaration.

“I assure you that, if elected, I will strive to promote…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper