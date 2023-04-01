Rivers: It’s time to allow Fubara work, Peterside urges Rivers people





By Egufe Yafugborhi

NIGERIA’S Ex-International football star and founder, The Christ Ambassadors Church, Bishop Peterside Idah, says the 2023 elections were over and it’s time for Rivers state people to eschew rancour and rally around the incoming governor, Simibialayi Fubara, to take the state to the next level.

Peterside Idah, one time Nigeria’s senior soccer team’s goaltender, appealed for calm, reconciliation and support for Fubara in his post-2023 Rivers guber comments against dissenting voices challenging the outcome of the election by Fubara landslide.

He said, “Let’s allow the man to work. Yes, people have been complaining, but then, there has been no election in Nigeria where people have not complained. Even across the world, not everybody is happy when you’re not on the winning side.

“But Rivers is our state. How long are we going to continue to fight? How long are we going to continue to disagree with one another? I’m glad the incoming…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper