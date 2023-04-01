Seven simple pranks for April Fool’s Day





We’ve all either be victims of perpetrators of April Fool’s Day pranks.

Today’s another April Fool’s Day and there’s still time to be mischievous without harm.

Here are seven ways you can still make it fun before it’s all gone until another 365 days:

Auto-correct prank

Change the settings on your friend’s phone to auto-correct certain words or phrases to something silly or nonsensical.

For example, you could change “hello” to “banana” or “how are you?” to “Do you like cheese?”

Wrong number” prank

Pretend to be someone else and text your friend as if they’ve got the wrong number.

Have some fun with the conversation, maybe even give them a hard time for texting the wrong number.

Emoji prank

Send a message to your friend with a string of random or nonsensical emojis.

See if they can decipher the message, or watch them struggle to figure out what you’re trying to say.

Spelling mistake prank

Pretend that you’re struggling with spelling and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper