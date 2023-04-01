Truck drivers block Okigwe -Umuahia expressway over alleged shooting of driver





By Steve Oko

The Ofoeme Junction of the Umuahia-Okigwe axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, was Saturday, totally blocked by truck drivers protesting the alleged shooting of their colleague and his assistant driver by security agents.

The incident which occurred around 10:00 am caused heavy traffic jams as trucks blocked both lanes of the dual carriageway making it impossible for vehicles to come in or drive out of Umuahia towards Okigwe.

As at 2:49 pm when our Correspondent ran into the situation travellers were stranded at the scene.

Some motorists driving out of Umuahia were observed reversing their vehicles and headed back to the capital city.

Those driving in from Okigwe were helplessly trapped at the scene as hundreds of trucks and other stranded vehicles occupied the entire expressway.

When contacted, the Commander, of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC Abia State, Mr Paul Ugwu, said that when he got information about the incident he quickly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper