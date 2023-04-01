Varsity Admission: Physically-challenged girl begs Govt, Nigerians for support





A 22-year-old physically challenged girl, Miss Maryam Umar, who recently gained admission into Gombe State University has appealed to the state government, Federal Government and Nigerians for support.

Umar, who is a beggar in the state, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday.

She said her dream of going to school was about to be cut short by the paucity of funds.

She stated that her dream in life was to empower herself through education, become a successful businesswoman and engage in philanthropic activities to make a positive impact on society.

Umar, who moves from one motor park to another, fuel stations and other public structures to seek for daily bread, said her father was not financially capable of taking care of her education.

According to her, her father and mother are peasant farmers who can barely provide money to feed their eight children.

She said it would be devastating for her if lost the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper