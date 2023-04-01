Why we ‘re returning D’banj, Simi, Obi Asika as judges on Nigerian Idol – Temjumola





By Benjamin Njoku

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, producers of the country’s most prestigious singing competition, Nigerian Idol, during the week announced the return of music heavy weight, D’banj and Simi as judges for the eighth season of the show which premieres on 23rd of April.

According to Tejumola, the superstars are being returned as judges following their experiences as performers and brilliant outing at the last edition that saw Progress Chukwuyem emerge as the winner, walking away with N100 million worth of gifts.

Speaking at the media unveiling of the show and the judges during the week, Tejumola said TV host IK Osakioduwa will return for the third time as the host of the show alongside music producer, Obi Asika who will also be a judge in his third season.

“Nigerian Idol has continued to offer talented Nigerian artists the platform to show the continent what they can do and an opportunity to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper