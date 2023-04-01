Yusuf, Bosso, Randy, Paseiro: Misfits Amaju unleashed on Nigeria





*Experts tell Gusau what to do

By Jacob Ajom

There is a tendency among public officers to maintain the policies they inherited from their predecessors, particularly, when they were aided into their new positions by their ‘godfathers’ who just left office. That is the dilemma Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, President of the Nigerian Football Federation has found himself in.

Gusau, a football administrator, rode on the back of a succession scheme designed by his predecessor, Amaju Melvin Pinnick to the top of Nigeria football. Unfortunately for Gusau, Pinnick’s policies leave nothing to write home about. His scorecard paints a picture of failure as he took Nigeria football to the abyss. The depth of his failure is immeasurable as he left Nigeria, once, the ‘giant of African football’ in shambles. Under Pinnick and Shehu Dikko, then chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), the league lost its glory and was rated 14th in Africa, the national teams – the Golden Eaglets, 5…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper