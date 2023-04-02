Armed herders storm church, kill one, abduct Pastor, worshippers in Benue





…injures traditional ruler, others

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Suspected armed men in the early hours of Sunday reportedly invaded the Christians Pentecostal Church located at Akenawe, Tswarev in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State where they killed a worshipper and abducted the pastor of the church and other worshippers.

The attackers also injured several of the victims among them the traditional ruler of the community, Zaki Tyokase Ingyutu.

It was gathered that the invaders stormed the church during a night vigil when a healing service was being conducted by the Resident Pastor, Rev. Gwadue Kwaghtyo

A community leader and President, Gaambe-Tiev Youth Association, GYA, Dr. Hemen Terkimbi who confirmed the attack said “one person was killed during the attack, five others sustained injuries while four worshippers including the Resident Pastor, Rev. Gwadue Kwaghtyo were captured and taken to an unknown…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper