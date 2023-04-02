Ayu’s suspension: Scramble for PDP as NEC meets Tuesday





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The decision of the National Working Committee, NEC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to comply with a court order restraining Dr. Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as national chairman, has opened up a new frontier as leaders commence a fresh scramble for the soul of the party.

Sunday Vanguard gathered in Abuja that the decision to let Ayu step aside for the Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Illiya Damagun, to take his place did not go down well with the embattled chairman’s camp.

Those sympathetic to Ayu, it was learnt, wished the NWC tarried a while since he had indicated an interest to go to court to vacate the order.

A member of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, who pleaded for anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the issue said: “The party is moving on. While we wait to see if Ayu will seek and get the court to vacate the order against him, we triggered the relevant clauses in our constitution…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper