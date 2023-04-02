BBtitans finale: Tsatsi evicted as Khosi, Kanaga battle for ultimate prize





Tsatsi has become the fourth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Titans grand finale.

Her eviction leaves Khosi and Kanaga as the two outstanding finalists to clinch the ultimate TITAN prize.

Ipeleng, Ebubu and Yvonne had earlier been exited from the show.

The winner of the show will be smiling home with a $100,000 cash prize, including endorsement deals and fame.

The show commenced with 20 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa on January 15 and reached its final week with six housemates left to compete for a grand prize on Sunday, April 2nd.

In her post-eviction interview, Tsatsi expressed delight for having made it to the grand finale of the show.

She stressed patience and understanding as the biggest lesson learnt on the show.

Tsatsi, 24, is a from Pretoria, South Africa.

She prides herself as a nurturing peacemaker who does not like quarrels.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper