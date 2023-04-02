Give us hitch-free transition — Kano Governor-elect tells Ganduje





By Bashir Bello,KANO

The Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf has told the outgoing government of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to accord his transition committee maximum cooperation to ensure a hitch-free transition in the state.

Yusuf made the call while inaugurating the members of his Gubernatorial Transition Committee under the Chairmanship of the former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi.

The Governor-elect urge the committee members to maintain appropriate and harmonious relationships amongst themselves noting that their work on the Committee would set the stage ready for the State’s journey to enduring peace,

economic prosperity and sustainable development.

In his words, “As it is the tradition whenever a new government is elected into office, a process is usually set in motion to help smoothen the transition and ensure an orderly transfer of power from the departing administration to the…





