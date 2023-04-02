‘He made the difference’, Xavi praises Fati after impressive outing





Barcelona coach Xavi has showered praises on forward Ansu Fati following Saturday night’s 4-0 win over Elche in La Liga.

The win, which saw Fati bang in the second goal of the game, increased Barca’s lead over Real Madrid to 15 points until at least Sunday afternoon.

It was Fati’s 10th La Liga start of the season, and the 20-year-old did put up an impressive performance to end on a high a ‘tumultuous’ week.

The player’s father, Bori Fati, had expressed anger over his son’s lack of playing time this season with reports that Fati himself was displeased with his father’s outburst.

Reacting to his performance after the game, Xavi expressed delight that Fati ‘made the difference’.

The gaffer said that the Spanish international needed the goal which attests to his hardwork and individual talent.

“Ferran [Torres] and Ansu made the difference. I’m very happy for them because they needed a bit of confidence. I’m very happy with Ferran and Ansu. They will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper