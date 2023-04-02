Kaduna govt confirms killing of 11 bandits in Birnin Gwari LGA





Kaduna State Government says troops and special forces of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 11 bandits in a battle which took place in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the State.

Recall that Birnin Gwari area is the epicentre of banditry activities, with most incidents of kidnapping of people occurring in the area.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the killing of the 11 hoodlums in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said operational feedback to the Kaduna state government revealed that the troops advanced to several identified locations, and cleared bandit camps in Bagoma, Rema, Bugai, Dagara, Sabon Layi, Gagumi, Kakangi, Katakaki and Randagi towns.

He explained that in the course of these operations, the forces made contact with bandits at Kakangi and Katakaki.

“A fierce gun battle followed, after which the criminals were subdued by the troops’ aggressive…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper