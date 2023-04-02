May 29: We ‘re prepared to defend Tinubu’s mandate – OPCI





By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A Socio Yoruba group, Oodua Progressives Care- Initiate(OPCI) has vowed to defend the mandate given to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by vast majority of Nigerians during the March 25,2023 presidential election.

The group said it would resist the repeat of the outcome of June 12 election when the election of another Yoruba man, the late Chief Mashood Abiola was annulled, by mobilising all the sisters organizations, Yoruba sons and daughters within and outside the country to defend the said mandate,stressing that,”We are ready to lay down our lives if situation demand.”

The president of OPCI, Chief Maruf Olanrewaju addressing a crowded press conference in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Sunday described the election that produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as free,fair and credible.

He said the group is prepared to resist any attempt by those it called enemies of democracy to stop or disrupt the inauguration of Tinubu on May 29,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper