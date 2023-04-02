My dad never recovered from the trauma of ‘Abacha coup’ — Diya’s son





• Narrates arrest day story

• ‘He felt betrayed, humiliated; then Pastor Adeboye told him to let things go’

By Dickson Omobola

Dr Babatunde Diya is the last son of a former Chief of General Staff (CGS) under the Abacha administration who died on Sunday at the age of 79, Lieutenant-General Oladipo Diya (retd). The deceased retired military officer earlier served as Military Governor of Ogun State. In this interview, the son speaks about the life and times of his dad, including issues surrounding the family’s reaction to the purported coup for which he was tried and jailed under the Abacha regime and the effect on Diya. Excerpts:

What kind of person was your father, the late General Diya?

My dad can be described from two angles. One is as a father and parent; and the other is the military angle which was his profession. From the military angle, which is a position of public service to the people and humanity, I will say he was a professional who was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper