Newcastle sink Man United, go third





Manchester United’s Premier League winless streak extends as they lost 2-0 to Newcastle at Saint James Park on Sunday.

The win sees the Magpies leapfrog Man United to third position on the standings in what has been a statement season for Black and White.

Second-half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson completed the mission for the home side on the day.

Eddie Howe’s men fought hard to claim all three points, pulling off 22 attempts, with 6 on target.

United only managed a shot on target out of six trials.

This is the biggest win for the Magpies against the Red Devils in over eleven years, and their first win in seven meetings.

Erik ten Hag and his side now face a battle for top four spot as only a point separates them from fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper





Source: Vanguard Newspaper