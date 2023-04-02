Obi, Oyedepo’s leaked conversation throws LP’s media team into confusion





…aides issues conflicting statements hours apart

The trending audio of a leaked phone conversation between the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo, has throw the LP candidate’s media team into confusion.

While the Head, Obi-Datti Media Office, veteran broadcaster, Diran Onifade, in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday, dismissed the audio as deep fake and a product of the propaganda machinery of the ruling All Progressives Congress, a member of the media team, Keneth Okwonkwo, confirmed the authenticity of the audio.

Okwonkwo’s statement issued in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle a few hours after Diran’s statement however explained that the audio was being taken out of context by Obi’s opponents.

In the audio which was released by an online newspaper, Peoples Gazette, Obi solicited the support of Oyedepo to help get votes from Christians in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper