Onochie campaigned for Tinubu contrary to allegations – APC chieftain





Mrs Vera Adesotu, a Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, says contrary to allegations, Lauretta Onochie worked for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Adesotu, a former Delta House of Assembly aspirant for Aniocha North Senatorial District said this while speaking with Newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

She spoke while reacting to allegations that Onochie, also an APC chieftain and chairman, Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) worked against the APC and the president-elect ahead of the election.

She described the allegation as fake, saying it should be disregarded by the public.

“This false and should not be taken seriously because Onochie was on ground, she campaigned and canvassed vote for the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket ahead of the election,”Adesotu said.

Adesotu who is also, Niger Delta Support for APC Coordinator, said Onochie worked tirelessly for the party in the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper