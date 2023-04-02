Ramadan Talk Day 11: What is your resolve this Ramadan?





Ramadan is not only an individual experience, it is a proud identity for the Ummah. It is during this period you will see more nominal Muslims or those you can aptly describe as Muslims by name and not by practice come to the Masjid in good numbers for Taraweeh. They are proud to join the regular Muslims just as the regular Muslims are happy to see the masjid full to capacity. Those good old days remind me of the enthusiasm to do Taraweeh, to do iftar together in a communal manner.

The life and the verve added to sahur, by ajiwere band, waking people up for sahur will never go away. The memories of gathering together to go out on dawah far and near in Ramadan offered a sense of fulfillment.

All these we do in the 70s as a young Muslim. Knowledge and the need to do more devotional activities have overshadowed things of the old.

However, what we need to concentrate on now is to strengthen and deepen our daily prayers, our contact and relationship with theHoly Quran, our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper