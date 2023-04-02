Reps Speakership: Wase has shown character – Adeleke





…Pledges to mobilize colleagues

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Governor, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has vowed to mobilize colleagues to actualize the aspiration of Ahmed Wase as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Wase was at the residence of the Osun governor to consolidate his earlier consultation he had with him at the home of former Kebbi governor, Adamu Aliero.

According to Governor Adeleke, his choice of Wase was based on the recommendation of Aliero with whom he enjoys confidentiality and political collaboration.

The governor, who assured the deputy speaker and his entourage.

said: “We don’t belong to the same; it is immaterial. But when it was time to constitute the last National Assembly leadership and you agreed with your party to step down for their choice, it means you are man of intwgroty amd character; you have shown character. It means ‘Wase lokan’.

“You are highly recommended by former governor and Senator…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper