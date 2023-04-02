Russia leads BRICS in working to create new currency 





By Biodun Busari

The emerging markets created by Goldman Sachs economist, Jim O’Neill namely – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa [BRICS] are reportedly working on developing a new form of currency.

A top Russian official hinted that the new development is expected to be discussed at the next BRICS leaders’ summit, Bitcoin.com said on Sunday.

“The transition to settlements in national currencies is the first step. The next one is to provide the circulation of digital or any other form of a fundamentally new currency in the nearest future,” the deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma, Alexander Babakov was quoted as saying.

Sources have disclosed that Russia is behind the idea, as it has faced economic sanctions from the West over invasion of Ukraine.

The project for the new currency will be presented at the BRICS leaders’ summit in August, as Babakov said Thursday on the sidelines of the India-Russia Business Forum in New Delhi.

