Stop congratulating Tinubu, set agenda, cleric advises Nigerians





Dr Mustapha Bello, an Islamic Cleric and educationist, says Nigerians should stop congratulating the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, but rather set agenda for him.

Bello, a Lecturer, Department of Religions and Peace Studies, Lagos State University (LASU), made the remarks at the 9th Ramadan Lecture of Anwar-Ul Islam College, Agege, Old Students’ Association (ACAOSA), on Saturday in Lagos.

The Guest Speaker delivered a lecture titled: “Islamic Perspective of a Good Governance: Any Lesson for Nigeria?”

Bello described the topic as apt and imperative because of the concern every discerning Nigerian now had about the state of affairs in the nation.

According to him, the nation will by May 29, experience 24 years of uninterrupted democratic rule being led by the PDP and APC, but the question is whether Nigerians have enjoyed good governance or not.

He said Nigerians could not be said to have enjoyed good governance in the light of prevailing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper