The Kaduna Nzeogwu Agenda





By Femi Fani-Kayode

Amongst the most dangerous people in Nigerian politics, today are Peter Obi and Dati Baba Ahmed with their army of ignorant, fascist, violent, uncouth, frustrated, garrulous, racist, bigoted, misguided, radical, brash and rebellious supporters.

I heard Dati the Daft warning our President and CJN not to allow our President-elect to be sworn in or else lives would be endangered and the military would intervene.

He said this on Channels Television. His exact words were “if Tinubu is sworn in it is as good as inviting the military to take power”.

He also said that he would under no circumstances accept Tinubu as President, that he had no faith in the courts or the election tribunals, that the President was incompetent, that the INEC Chairman had conducted a fraudulent, sham election and was arrogant and that the President-elect was a Pablo Escobar and Mayer Lansky-like drug baron all rolled into one and the father of organised crime in Nigeria.

Even…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper