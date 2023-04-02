Those calling for arrest of Obi must stop – Labour Party youths





By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Labour Party youths have warned those calling for the arrest of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stop forthwith.

The youths wondered why those who were declared winner in a poll, rather than celebrating, should be calling for the arrest of those they snatched their mandate.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, Imo State, Sunday, the National Youth Leader of Labour Party, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, flanked by other youth leaders, said Obi engaged in modest campaign anchored on competence and strength of character.

He added that the Labour Party presidential candidate and the party have continued to be law-abiding in the pursuit of the recovery of their mandate.

Ahanotu recalled that members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, were rather the ones who engaged in violence, citing the attacks on the Igbo in Lagos, the state of origin of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as an evidence.

The youth…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper