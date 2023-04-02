Tinubu: DSS under pressure to name interim government sponsors





By Dickson Omobola

Following the claim by the Department of State Service, DSS, that there is a plot to install an interim government in Nigeria, the agency has come under intense pressure to name those behind the alleged plan.

The call by eminent and politically exposed Nigerians was predicated on the belief that the agency should not just stop at raising the alarm, but also move against “enemies of the state.”

Last Wednesday, the DSS had raised the alarm over what it described as a plot by political actors to foist interim government on the nation.

Spokesperson for the agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a statement, had claimed some key players in the plan had been identified.

The statement had read: “The DSS considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the Constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

“The planners, in their many…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper