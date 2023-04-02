Why tertiary institutions should key into free trade zone schemes — NEPZA





The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), has urged tertiary institutions in the country to key into the free trade zones scheme.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that keying into the scheme would remodel Nigeria’s tertiary institutions into self-sustaining tourism, learning and business destinations.

While noting that the University of Abuja is on the verge of securing a free trade zones status, Adesugba said that it would provide the capacity needed to turn the natural resources in the university into wealth.

NAN recalls that the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja in Dec. 2022, sought the support of NEPZA to turn the institution into a special economic zone.

Adesugba said that it would be a game changer for the independence of the university system.

“NEPZA did not hesitate in supporting the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper