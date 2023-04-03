2 ABUAD dons get global recognition





By Henry Ojelu

Deputy Vice Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, and the institution’s Research Coordinator and College Examination Officer for the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Deborah Esan, have received separate global recognitions.

While Prof. Olawuyi was awarded the top prize in academic publishing by the American Society of International Law, ASIL, Dr Esan, an Associate Professor of Nursing, was named one of the six recipients of Emerging Nurse Researcher/Scholar Award for the African Region for 2023 by Sigma Theta Tau International Honour Society of Nursing.

Dr. Esan will receive her award at Sigma’s 34th International Nursing Research Congress holding in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in July.

Prof Olawuyi who is also Vice Chair of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights, received the prestigious “ASIL Certificate of Merit for High Technical Craftsmanship and Utility to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper