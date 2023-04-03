FAAN deploys 10 fire-fighting vehicles to MMA, NAIA, others 





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

AS part of efforts to improve the safety of flight operations at the nation’s airports, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has commissioned 10 brand-new, high-capacity firefighting vehicles.

The Lion Volkan 6×6 Brand, Major Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicles (MFFV), which carries 14,000 litres of water, 1,700 litres of foam, and 250kg powder capacity each, and monitors a discharge rate of between 6,000 litres to 10,000 litres per minute would be deployed to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper