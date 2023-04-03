Farmers/herders conflict: Plateau unfolds plans to foster peaceful relationship





By Marie-Therese Nanlong,Jos

Ahead of this year’s farming season, the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, PPBA, has stepped up efforts at fostering a healthy farmers/herders relationship to avoid violent conflicts during the rainy season.

At a briefing, the Director-General of PPBA, Joseph Lengmang, among others, said “As the wet season sets in the media have a role to play in dousing tension between farmers and herders in the State. So far, the Peace Building Agency has done a lot in terms of training both parties and creating platforms for them to share ideas and express their disagreements, to build consensus. It is important to consolidate this success by bringing to the limelight success stories of the peace project, such as the joint building of a borehole by the farmers and herders in Shendam Local Government Area, LGA, as we continue to work towards improving peaceful coexistence in conflict communities.

“Giving the fact that we are approaching the rainy season,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper