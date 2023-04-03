Foreign portfolio investments drop 49% in 2 months of 2023





By Peter Egwuatu

There are indications that foreign investors are not yet comfortable with Nigeria’s external sector position as well as the political environment as Foreign Portfolio Investments, FPIs, declined by a significant 48.7 percent in the first two months of this year when compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

The foreign investors had renewed their divestment measures some months before the general elections, a development which signaled lack of confidence.

Financial Vanguard findings from the latest data released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, revealed that the value of FP1s for the two months of the year stood at N44.52 billion as against N86.74 billion in the corresponding period of 2022.

In January 2023, the FPIs declined by 39.7 % to N24.9 billion as against N41.31 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. In February 2023 it dropped by a whopping 56.8 % to N19.62 billion as against N45.43 billion in the corresponding period…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper