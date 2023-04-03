How Nigeria can defeat terrorism – Danbatta





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has challenged Nigerian military to scale up its electronic combat readiness to be able to defeat terrorism.

The Executive Vice Chairman ifbr Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta threw the challenge on Monday at one-day Educational Visit of the Computer Science Department in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria must scale up its electronics combat readiness strategy to win war against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity plaguing the country.

The EVC stressed the need for modern warfare technique, noting that it does not rely on physical combat but on the command and control centres where electronics combat readiness is implemented.

For him, Nigeria needs to increase its electronics combat readiness strategy to secure the country and contain the threats posed by the enemies.

“Our state of electronics combat…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper