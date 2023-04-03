Klopp not afraid of losing Liverpool job





Jurgen Klopp says he is not afraid of the axe after a spate of Premier League casualties but admits struggling Liverpool must deliver as he prepares his team to face managerless Chelsea.

Liverpool, who fell agonisingly short of winning an unprecedented quadruple last season, are eight points off the top four after Saturday’s painful 4-1 loss at defending champions Manchester City.

Klopp takes his team to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday after the weekend sacking of Graham Potter, hours after Leicester parted ways with Brendan Rodgers.

Antonio Conte left Tottenham “by mutual agreement” last week.

There have now been 13 managerial departures in the English top flight this season — a new record.

“I think the elephant in the room is probably why I am still sitting here in this crazy world,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Monday. “Last man standing.”

The German admitted the current season had been a disappointment for the club, who are used to winning…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper