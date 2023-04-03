Kogi Guber: Stakeholders demands direct primary to select candidate





By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Kogi state, have once again called on the national secretariat of the party to adopt the direct mode of primary to select the governorship candidate of the party.

The Stakeholderslder said direct primary is the only means that can guarantee transparency, fairness and all inclusiveness for the party.

The stakeholderslders led by former Commissioner for Information, Dr. Tom Ohikere made this known in an open letter addressed to the national chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

The open letter partly reads, “Don’t listen to those loyal to the system in the state who may hijack the process citing their usual old trick of insecurity and lack of comprehensive membership register – because this is no longer tenable.

“Mr. Chairman sir, we have been following your political trajectories over the years, and we know that you became the chairman of the party in order to change the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper