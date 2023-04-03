Labour Party raises alarm over invasion of secretariat in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The National leadership of the Labour Party, LP, on Monday alleged that its party Secretariat in Owerri, Imo state has been invaded and occupied by the agents loyal to Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Mallam Umar Farouk, in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri.

The party said it was part of Uzodimma’s plot to install a governorship candidate in the labour party and control the LP leadership in Imo.

According to them, “The national leadership of the Labour Party is shocked over the Invasion and Occupation, the action of its Secretariat in Owerri, today, Monday, April 3, 2023, by the agents of Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, including thugs and unauthorized policemen drafted fa from the government house.

“Such illegal occupation was akin to a similar invasion on the same Secretariat on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Unlike the March invasion, where no reason was given by the state…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper