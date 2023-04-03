Malaysia scraps death sentences as capital punishment





Agency Report

Malaysia’s parliament on Monday voted to end the country’s far-reaching mandatory death sentences, potentially sparing more than 1,300 prisoners on death row.

The country will embark to ratify legal to trim the number of offences punishable by death and abolish natural-life prison sentences, a move cautiously welcomed by rights groups, Reuters said.

Malaysia has had a cessation of executions since 2018 when it first promised to abolish capital punishment entirely.

The government, however, faced political pressure from some parties and made a reversal on the pledge a year later, saying it would retain the death penalty but allow courts to replace it with other punishments at their preference.

Under the amendments passed, alternatives to the death penalty include whipping and imprisonment of between 30 to 40 years. The new jail term will replace all previous provisions that call for imprisonment for the duration of the offender’s natural life.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper