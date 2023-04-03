Offa Poly gets substantive Rector





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Kamoru Kadiri as the 5th substantive Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution’s Director of Information, Public Relations and Protocol, Mr Olayinka Iroye, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Offa.

He said the appointment letter was signed and personally handed over to Kadiri by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, in his office on Monday with effect from March.

NAN reports that the appointment is a five-year single term.

Until his appointment, Kadiri was the Director of Affiliate Degree Programmes and Industrial Collaborations and later appointed Ag. Rector of the Polytechnic Iresi, Osun State, on a one-year sabbatical in 2021.

He was born on July 8, 1968, in Osogbo. He attended Ansarudeen Primary School, Isale Osun, Osogbo, and enrolled at the St Charles’ Grammar School, Osogbo, in 1985.

He began his Engineering…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper