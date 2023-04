The People’s Democratic Party, PDP has called for the arrest of the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Tonye Cole.

The PDP Publicity Secretary, Rivers State, Sydney Gbara made this call while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

Gbara accused the APC cadidate of desperation.

Details later…

The post Rivers PDP calls for arrest of APC gov candidate Tonye Cole appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper