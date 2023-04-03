Rivers Police free 3 lawyers handling APC election petitions





By Davies Iheamnachor

Police in Rivers State have freed the three lawyers, who were preparing to file petitions for All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Eight persons, including three lawyers, were arrested by the police at a hotel in Port Harcourt on Friday, while preparing petitions for the APC to challenge the election and results of the March 18, governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state.

Tuduru Ede, SAN, had raised the alarm that the lawyers preparing petitions to file at the election tribunal were arrested and all the documents they were working with ceased in order to stop the APC’s move to seek redress.

Yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the three lawyers arrested have been released.

She said: “Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to the news of the arrest of lawyers handling APC election matters. It is important to inform the public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper