Stop undermining Ortom, nominate transition c’ttee members, PDP tells APC





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the Benue State Governor-elect, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to nominate persons to serve on the transition committee set up by the state government to help them engage meaningfully in activities of the outgoing government.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Bemgba Iortyom made the call in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi while lamenting the actions of the APC which he claimed were aimed at undermining the PDP led government in the state.

The Publicity Secretary in the statement alleged that the APC and the Governor-elect were on a mission to sabotage the government from within before the scheduled May 29 handover date

He said “Benue PDP views as lending credence to the above allegations the press conference addressed on Friday by APC Chairman in the state, Austin Agada, at which he openly canvassed that Governor Ortom should cease the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper