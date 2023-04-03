[Updated] Popular ‘Zazu’ singer Portable granted bail





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Popular “Zazu Zeh” crooner, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court, sitting in Ifo, Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command arraigned the hip hop singer on a three-count charge bothering on assault and theft of musical equipment.

But, Portable was granted bail by the presiding Magistrate of the of the court today ( Monday).

The controversial singer was granted bail of N300,000, with two sureties from his immediate family.

The Magistrate said Portable should fulfil the bail condition before leaving the court premises.

Recall that Portable was on Friday arrested by police operatives, after he had turned down series of invitations extended to him.

The singer’s travails began last week when he shared an Instagram live video claiming that some police personnel stormed his bar at Sango Ota at the request of an Internet fraudster (Yahoo Boy).

The video, which has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper