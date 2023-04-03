Why more Nigerians are going for rubber footwears





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

It was unimaginable for many people to think that the once neglected rubber footwear will be worn in style again.

The rubber footwear were mostly worn by market women, who would not want to destroy their beautiful expensive leather footwears in the process of rigorous work.

Its best use was mainly for bathing.

However, today, rubber footwear has resurfaced as fashion.

Since 2020, after the COVID-19 lockdown, fashionistas have found love in rubber footwears.

Although youths of today have found reasons to improvise on old fashions and make them trendy again, Economy&Lifestyle has discovered that in the case of rubber footwears, it is more about cost. The rise in the prices of leather footwears gave rise to the current trend.

Mrs. Glory Ehikiome, a private school teacher, said: “I have been buying leather footwear such as shoes, sandals and slippers for years now.

“They do last longer but, due to the way the prices of things are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper