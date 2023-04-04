Alleged N3bn loan diversion: Bayelsa govt refiles suit against whistleblower





The Bayelsa Government on Tuesday refiled a suit against John Idumange, who raised an alarm over alleged diversion of N3 billion Agriculture loan by government officials.

Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah of the State High Court in Yenogoa had struck out the suit which he inherited from Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro of the State High Court.

When the case came up before Justice Iniekade Eradiri, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr John Prosper apologised for absence of the defendant.

Prosper told the court that he learnt that following the striking out of the case by Uzakah, Idumange travelled out of the country for a short course.

”He not aware that the case had been re-filed and I heard he will be returning to the country by end of June. I appeal to the court to give reasonable time.

“The adjournment will allow prosecution to put its house in order and produce the defendant for arraignment to take his plea,” Prosper said.

The Attorney-General and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper