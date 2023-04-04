Alleged treason: FG should stop harassing people — Adebanjo, Eleazu





*Say those playing ethnic profiling are political rascals

By Dapo Akinrefon

Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chairman, Board of Trustees of Anya Ndigbo, Dr Uma Eleazu, on Tuesday, lampooned the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for accusing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi of making making treasonable comments.

They also frowned at the ethnic profiling and harassment of Igbo residents in Lagos noting that those playing up such cards are political rascals.

Pa Adebanjo and Dr Eleazu said this in Lagos when members of Anya Ndigbo paid the Afenifere leader a courtesy visit for supporting the South East during the Presidential election.

Members of the group included chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr Uma Eleazu; Mr Emeka Ugboju, chairman, Anambra State Department Union, Chief Amaechi Ebeledike, Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi and Miss Mildred.

Nobody can harass anybody –…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper