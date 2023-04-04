Former Air Force spokesman Wapkerem Maigida, slumps, dies in Abuja





By Kingsley Omonobi

The immediate past Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (DOPRI), Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, has been confirmed dead in Abuja.

Air Commodore Maigida who was recently posted to the Directorate Civil/Military Affairs, was said to have slumped and passed on Sunday evening.

Maigida the 18th DOPRI took over from the former DOPRI, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on January 6, 2023 following his redeployment from NAF Station to where he was Commander.

Confirming his demise on his facebook page, a retired senior officer and also a former DOPRI, Group Captain Sadeeq Shehu said, “I join the Chief of the Air Staff, officers and men and DOPRI personnel to mourn the death of Air Commodore Wap Maigida. A dependable subordinate to his superiors and a compassionate superior to his subordinates.”

The late senior officer was a member of the 42 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Maigida which were commissioned into the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper