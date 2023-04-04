Herdsmen kill monarch, others in fresh attack on Benue South communities





…they’ve also wiped out over 20 communities – community leader laments

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The traditional ruler of Ugbobi community and several others have been reportedly killed in a renewed attack on communities in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected armed herdsmen.

A source in the area disclosed that the marauders again invaded the community Monday evening after several days of sustained attacks and sacking of several communities in the LGA.

“They came in their numbers shooting sporadically in Ugbobi. They killed the Chief of the area and many people. As we speak I cannot specifically tell you the number of those killed because search is going on and bodies are still being recovered as at this morning from all corners of the community.

“These attacks by armed herdsmen have been going on in Apa in the last few weeks, many villages have been sacked, people killed and farm produce in barns completely burnt.”

Confirming the development, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper