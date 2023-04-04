Kaduna students not kidnapped in school, but on way home – Govt





– Relaxes 24-hour curfew in Chikun LGA

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has said that 8 students and other persons were kidnapped in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

Government said the students were not kidnapped in the school premises but on their way home.

This was contained in a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan , Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State on Tuesday evening.

According to him,” In an update to the earlier report suggesting the kidnapping of about ten students in Kachia LGA, the Kaduna State Government has received detailed reports from security agencies on the incident.”

“The Government can confirm that eight students of the Government Secondary School, Awon in Kachia LGA were kidnapped on Monday in the general area, along with other citizens. “

“Furthermore, it was verified that the students were not kidnapped within the school premises, but on their way…





