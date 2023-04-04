NEMA receives another batch of 144 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic





The National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) on Monday received another batch of 144 stranded Nigerians from Niamey in Niger Republic.

Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, NEMA Coordinator at Kano Territorial Office, received the returnees at rhe Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

.Abdullahi, represented by NEMA Kano Head of Human Resources, Mr Suleiman Sa’ad-Abubakar, said that the returnees arrived at the airport at about 2:30 p.m

“The returnees were transported into Nigeria by SKY MALI Airlines, operated by Ethiopian airline B737-400 with registration number UR-CQX”

He said that the returnees were brought back under the care of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) from Niamey through a voluntary repatriation programme.

“The programme is for the distressed, who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries and could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated,” he said.

He said that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper